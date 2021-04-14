UrduPoint.com
Egypt Bus-truck Crash Kills 20: Officials

Egypt bus-truck crash kills 20: officials

Twenty people were killed Wednesday in Egypt when a bus collided with a truck carrying petroleum products, the health ministry, medical and security sources said

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Twenty people were killed Wednesday in Egypt when a bus collided with a truck carrying petroleum products, the health ministry, medical and security sources said.

The accident occurred about 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Asyut in southern Egypt on a road to the Red Sea.

Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where many roads are poorly maintained and traffic violations common.

About 12,000 people were killed on the roads in the country of some 100 million people in 2019, according to official figures.

