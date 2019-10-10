UrduPoint.com
Egypt-EAEU To Reach Free Trade Zone Agreement By Mid-2020 - Egypt's Trade Minister

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:45 PM

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Egypt may sign a free trade zone agreement by mid-2020, Egypt's Minister of Trade and Industry Amr Nassar told Sputnik on Thursday

In June, Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said that the two sides would reach an agreement sometime in 2020.

"This month, the third round of [EAEU-Egypt] talks will take place in Cairo. I believe that the negotiation process will be completed by the middle of next year and then we will reach a final agreement," Nassar said.

