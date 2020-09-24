Egyptian, Jordanian, German, French Top Diplomats to Discuss Palestinian Issue on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Germany and France on Thursday plan to discuss in Amman the latest developments in connection with the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry's press service said.

According to ministerial spokesman Ahmed Hafez, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will leave for Amman on Wednesday to take part in the ministerial meeting on Thursday.

"The central topic of the meeting will be an exchange of views on the current situation surrounding the peace process in the Middle East and its consequences, as well as ways to advance this process through its resumption and support for achieving a full-scale political settlement and a fair solution to the Palestinian problem based on the two-state principle," the statement obtained by Sputnik read.

Shoukry also plans to hold a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts to discuss "important regional issues" as well as cooperation between Egypt and countries participating in the meeting.

The meeting will take place following the historic peace agreements that were signed Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Washington on September 15. The two Persian Gulf states have become the third and fourth Arab countries, respectively, after Egypt and Jordan to recognize Israel. The nations are expected to exchange ambassadors, set up air connections and work on bilateral cooperation in various areas.

Palestinian factions, who strongly opposed these agreements, previously announced the formation of a united national leadership of popular resistance in response to the steps of the Arab neighbors and Israel and said that September 15 will be considered as the day of people's wrath.