Ehsan Charity Platform Receives Over SR5 Billion In Donations Since Launch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Ehsan Charity Platform receives over SR5 billion in donations since launch

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Ehsan National Platform for Charitable Work announced that it has received a total of more than 5 billion Saudi Riyals in donations since its launch in March 2021.

The significant achievement highlights the active contribution of individuals in promoting a culture of donation and social solidarity, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The result is attributed to the unwavering support provided by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Their encouragement has motivated charitable and generous people to donate to the platform.

The donations received by the Ehsan platform have been utilized to support community projects and address humanitarian cases, empowering society to make donations through reliable official channels.

As a result of these efforts, more than 4.8 million male and female beneficiaries have benefited from over 105 million donation transactions. The achievement was made possible through collaboration with over 1,673 partner organizations since the platform's inception.

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) was entrusted through a noble decree to launch the Ehsan platform. Ehsan is supervised by a committee consisting of 13 government entities, operating under a robust governance framework.

These national endeavors aim to digitally empower the charitable sector, further enhancing the Kingdom's leading position in philanthropy and giving.

