Ehsan Charity Platform Receives Over SR5 Billion In Donations Since Launch
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Ehsan National Platform for Charitable Work announced that it has received a total of more than 5 billion Saudi Riyals in donations since its launch in March 2021.
The significant achievement highlights the active contribution of individuals in promoting a culture of donation and social solidarity, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
The result is attributed to the unwavering support provided by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Their encouragement has motivated charitable and generous people to donate to the platform.
The donations received by the Ehsan platform have been utilized to support community projects and address humanitarian cases, empowering society to make donations through reliable official channels.
As a result of these efforts, more than 4.8 million male and female beneficiaries have benefited from over 105 million donation transactions. The achievement was made possible through collaboration with over 1,673 partner organizations since the platform's inception.
The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) was entrusted through a noble decree to launch the Ehsan platform. Ehsan is supervised by a committee consisting of 13 government entities, operating under a robust governance framework.
These national endeavors aim to digitally empower the charitable sector, further enhancing the Kingdom's leading position in philanthropy and giving.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
More Stories From World
-
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipments2 minutes ago
-
Idaho halts execution after problems inserting IV line4 minutes ago
-
Drugmaker Sandoz to pay $265 mn to settle US pricing case14 minutes ago
-
Experts report Nicaraguan 'systematic human rights violations' to UN24 minutes ago
-
Chinese Culture Day celebrated in Australian capital24 minutes ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince receives phone call from French President24 minutes ago
-
British Airways owner says 2023 profit soars six-fold24 minutes ago
-
Air France-KLM post record profits, revenue despite tough end to 202334 minutes ago
-
For many Ukrainians, a decade of war began on Maidan1 hour ago
-
Suki Kinari Hydropower station construction exceeds 98 percent1 hour ago
-
Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 4.72 bln USD in first 2 months of 20241 hour ago
-
Vietnam's CPI rises 3.98 pct in February1 hour ago