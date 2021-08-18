UrduPoint.com

Eight Anti-Lockdown Protesters Arrested In New Zealand - Reports

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 01:53 PM

Eight Anti-Lockdown Protesters Arrested in New Zealand - Reports

New Zealand police have arrested eight people who went out to protest after the lockdown entered into force, with former Public Party leader Billy Te Kahika detained at a rally in Auckland, New Zealand's RNZ radio reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) New Zealand police have arrested eight people who went out to protest after the lockdown entered into force, with former Public Party leader Billy Te Kahika detained at a rally in Auckland, New Zealand's RNZ radio reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the country's health ministry introduced a three-day total lockdown after detecting one case of COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant.

About 100 people without masks took to the streets to protest against the COVID-19 restrictions next to the national broadcaster TVNZ buildings in Auckland. Protests were also registered in the cities of Nelson and Tauranga.

The police have not commented on Te Kahika's arrest, but he was described as a conspiracy theorist during the RNZ broadcast.

The protesters were dispersed, with four arrested in Auckland and four more in Tauranga after they refused to comply with restrictions following repeated verbal warnings by the police. A decision on charges has not yet been made.

The police also had to turn back people traveling out of town to holiday homes and urged everyone to stay home, saying that "the restrictions are there for a reason."

To date, New Zealand has confirmed a total of 2,570 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and 26 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Protest Police Nelson Tauranga Auckland New Zealand

Recent Stories

Russian Anti-Submarine Ship Enters Mediterranean S ..

Russian Anti-Submarine Ship Enters Mediterranean Sea - Navy

18 seconds ago
 81 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

81 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

19 seconds ago
 Russia Records 20,914 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 20,914 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

10 minutes ago
 Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

37 minutes ago
 Commissioner checks routes of mourning processions ..

Commissioner checks routes of mourning processions

37 minutes ago
 Nausheen appeals to follow SOPs during Muharram

Nausheen appeals to follow SOPs during Muharram

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.