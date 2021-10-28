El Salvador Buys Another 420 Bitcoins - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced the purchase of another 420 bitcoins, worth over $25 million, by the country on Thursday.

"It was a long wait, but worth it. We just bought the dip! 420 new Bitcoin," Bukele said on Twitter .

The new batch took El Salvador's bitcoin stockpile to 1,120 bitcoins.

In September, El Salvador became the first country to legalize bitcoin as legal tender. To incentivize its use, the government launched a digital wallet app giving away $30 worth of bitcoin to every citizen.