Eleven Servicemen Killed In Attack In Eastern Nigeria - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

Eleven Servicemen Killed in Attack in Eastern Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Unknown assailants killed 11 military personnel in the eastern Nigerian Benue state, media reported, citing the military, on Friday.

Army spokesman Mohammed Yerima said on Thursday, as cited by the Vanguard media outlet, that rescue teams found the corpses of 10 soldiers and an officer, who were previously declared missing, in the Konshisha local government area, located in the Benue state.

The spokesman said that the armed forces were set to trace the perpetrators and bring them to justice. The military remains committed to ensuring stability in the area, exposed to gang threat.

Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, is also known to be a hotbed for terrorist activities and banditry, which bring instability to the region.

More Stories From World

