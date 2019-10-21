UrduPoint.com
Ennahda Party In Talks With Tunisian Political Forces On Prime Minister's Candidacy

Mon 21st October 2019

Ennahda Party in Talks With Tunisian Political Forces on Prime Minister's Candidacy

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The candidate from Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda party, which won the country's parliamentary elections, will take the post of the prime minister and the party continues negotiations with other political forces regarding his candidacy, the chairman of the party's shura council, Abdelkarim Harouni, said.

"Ennahda is ready to rule as the party that won the parliamentary elections and will lead the future government, which it will form in partnership with other parties and organizations that received the largest percentage of votes in the election," Harouni said, as quoted by Al Arabiya broadcaster.

The party's leader Rached Ghannouchi held consultations with the center-left Qalb Tounes (Heart of Tunisia) party led by media tycoon and presidential candidate Nabil Karoui, the Democratic Current and the Karama (Dignity) coalition as well as the General Labor Union, the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts, and the Tunisian Union Of Agriculture And Fishing.

"The movement has begun formal negotiations to form a government, it will take responsibility for governing the country, it is serious about creating the government based on the principle of partnership," Ghannouchi stressed.

Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda party won recent elections, winning 52 out of 217 seats in national parliament.

In the 2014 elections, the first after the 2011 revolution in Tunisia, it was the secular Nidaa Tounes party, led by late President Beji Caid Essebsi, that received the most of seats, with Ennahda coming second.

