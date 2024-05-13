Open Menu

Environmental Protests Stop Play At Two Rome Open Games

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 06:31 PM

Environmental protests stop play at two Rome Open games

Environmental protestors stopped playing at two matches at the Rome Open tennis tournament on Monday after invading courts in the Italian capital

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Environmental protestors stopped playing at two matches at the Rome Open tennis tournament on Monday after invading courts in the Italian capital.

Activists from climate group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) burst onto the Pietrangeli court, where American Madison Keys was leading Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 3-1 in the women's last 16.

Wearing orange vests, they threw a liquid onto the court and confetti before being removed by security staff. After a half-hour stoppage to clean the court, Keys to complete her win over Romania's Cirstea 6-2, 6-1.

Two people also burst onto an adjacent court 12, where a men's doubles match was underway and also threw a liquid and confetti.

The stands were evacuated as organisers awaited the arrival of police as, according to a spokesman for the tournament, at least one person had tried to glue their feet to the floor of the stands in order to slow their removal.

Play resumed in the doubles match not long after 1300 local time (1100 GMT).

In March, three Ultima Generazione activists briefly interrupted the Rome marathon before being arrested by police. The group demands the Italian state create a reparations fund of 20 billion Euros ($22 billion) for "all people suffering damage due to climate change".

In recent months their activists have thrown soup, cakes and paint on cultural sites and artworks in museums in shock tactics to spread their message.

Scientists say climate change induced by human activity is increasing the intensity, frequency and length of extreme weather events such as droughts, heatwaves and wildfires.

td/ea/pb/bsp/

Related Topics

Tennis Weather Police Orange Marathon Rome Madison Romania March Women All From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Actions taken against child, forced labor reviewed ..

Actions taken against child, forced labor reviewed in meeting

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz approves Rs23bln aid package for AJK am ..

PM Shehbaz approves Rs23bln aid package for AJK amid unrest

7 minutes ago
 One killed, brother injured in road mishap

One killed, brother injured in road mishap

5 minutes ago
 PRCS chairman discusses humanitarian efforts with ..

PRCS chairman discusses humanitarian efforts with permanent representative of Pa ..

5 minutes ago
 De Paul stunner fires Atletico past Celta towards ..

De Paul stunner fires Atletico past Celta towards top four finish

5 minutes ago
 Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region a ..

Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive

5 minutes ago
Hockey player honored for outstanding performance

Hockey player honored for outstanding performance

2 minutes ago
 KU clinch All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess champion ..

KU clinch All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess championship title

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for timely provision of water for cot ..

Commissioner for timely provision of water for cotton crop

2 minutes ago
 “Get your OPPO A60 Today: Pre-order Your Most Re ..

“Get your OPPO A60 Today: Pre-order Your Most Reliable Partner”

14 minutes ago
 India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose M ..

India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi

2 minutes ago
 5.2-magnitude quake hits off Coast of Central Chil ..

5.2-magnitude quake hits off Coast of Central Chile -- GFZ

1 minute ago

More Stories From World