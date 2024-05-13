Environmental Protests Stop Play At Two Rome Open Games
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 06:31 PM
Environmental protestors stopped playing at two matches at the Rome Open tennis tournament on Monday after invading courts in the Italian capital
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Environmental protestors stopped playing at two matches at the Rome Open tennis tournament on Monday after invading courts in the Italian capital.
Activists from climate group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) burst onto the Pietrangeli court, where American Madison Keys was leading Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 3-1 in the women's last 16.
Wearing orange vests, they threw a liquid onto the court and confetti before being removed by security staff. After a half-hour stoppage to clean the court, Keys to complete her win over Romania's Cirstea 6-2, 6-1.
Two people also burst onto an adjacent court 12, where a men's doubles match was underway and also threw a liquid and confetti.
The stands were evacuated as organisers awaited the arrival of police as, according to a spokesman for the tournament, at least one person had tried to glue their feet to the floor of the stands in order to slow their removal.
Play resumed in the doubles match not long after 1300 local time (1100 GMT).
In March, three Ultima Generazione activists briefly interrupted the Rome marathon before being arrested by police. The group demands the Italian state create a reparations fund of 20 billion Euros ($22 billion) for "all people suffering damage due to climate change".
In recent months their activists have thrown soup, cakes and paint on cultural sites and artworks in museums in shock tactics to spread their message.
Scientists say climate change induced by human activity is increasing the intensity, frequency and length of extreme weather events such as droughts, heatwaves and wildfires.
td/ea/pb/bsp/
Recent Stories
Actions taken against child, forced labor reviewed in meeting
PM Shehbaz approves Rs23bln aid package for AJK amid unrest
One killed, brother injured in road mishap
PRCS chairman discusses humanitarian efforts with permanent representative of Pa ..
De Paul stunner fires Atletico past Celta towards top four finish
Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive
Hockey player honored for outstanding performance
KU clinch All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess championship title
Commissioner for timely provision of water for cotton crop
“Get your OPPO A60 Today: Pre-order Your Most Reliable Partner”
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi
5.2-magnitude quake hits off Coast of Central Chile -- GFZ
More Stories From World
-
Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive5 minutes ago
-
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi2 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits off Coast of Central Chile -- GFZ1 minute ago
-
S.Africa building collapse death toll climbs to 262 minutes ago
-
Catalan separatist aims to form minority regional govt43 minutes ago
-
Strikes kill four in occupied Ukraine, Russian border region2 hours ago
-
Indonesia flood death toll rises to 44 with 15 missing2 hours ago
-
Booking.com to face tough new EU tech rules2 hours ago
-
UN nears landmark deal on combatting biopiracy2 hours ago
-
S.Africa building collapse death toll climbs to 262 hours ago
-
Bid to end deadly cooking methods which stoke global warming22 minutes ago
-
Russia pounds 30 towns and villages in Ukraine's Kharkiv region2 hours ago