UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Says Discussed Ways To Achieve Truce In Syria's Idlib With Merkel

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:41 PM

Erdogan Says Discussed Ways to Achieve Truce in Syria's Idlib With Merkel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he had discussed ways to achieve a ceasefire in the Syrian province of Idlib and issues related to providing humanitarian aid to its residents with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he had discussed ways to achieve a ceasefire in the Syrian province of Idlib and issues related to providing humanitarian aid to its residents with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel and Erdogan held talks earlier in the day in Istanbul as part of the German chancellor's working visit to Turkey.

"Each of us must put pressure on the [Syrian] regime to end the brutality against our brothers in Idlib. It is the EU's humanitarian responsibility to help Syria. Today, Merkel and I discussed how to protect the people of Idlib, especially this winter, from additional suffering," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Merkel.

The situation in the province of Idlib the last stronghold of militants in Syria has escalated since December 19 when the Syrian army launched a new military operation in the area. On January 9, the ceasefire, which was agreed by Russia and Turkey, entered into force. However, militants continue to attack the Syrian army and civilians despite the truce.

The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011, with the government's forces fighting against various insurgent groups.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Army Syria Russia Turkey German Visit Idlib Istanbul Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan January December From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.