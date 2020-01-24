Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he had discussed ways to achieve a ceasefire in the Syrian province of Idlib and issues related to providing humanitarian aid to its residents with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Merkel and Erdogan held talks earlier in the day in Istanbul as part of the German chancellor's working visit to Turkey.

"Each of us must put pressure on the [Syrian] regime to end the brutality against our brothers in Idlib. It is the EU's humanitarian responsibility to help Syria. Today, Merkel and I discussed how to protect the people of Idlib, especially this winter, from additional suffering," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Merkel.

The situation in the province of Idlib the last stronghold of militants in Syria has escalated since December 19 when the Syrian army launched a new military operation in the area. On January 9, the ceasefire, which was agreed by Russia and Turkey, entered into force. However, militants continue to attack the Syrian army and civilians despite the truce.

The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011, with the government's forces fighting against various insurgent groups.