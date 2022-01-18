UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says US Rejected EastMed Gas Pipeline Project Due To Lackluster Prospects

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Erdogan Says US Rejected EastMed Gas Pipeline Project Due to Lackluster Prospects

The United States has withdrawn from the EastMed gas pipeline project of Greece, Cyprus and Israel after realizing that it would create no added value, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The United States has withdrawn from the EastMed gas pipeline project of Greece, Cyprus and Israel after realizing that it would create no added value, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the month, the spokesperson for the US embassy in Athens announced that Washington was pivoting to clean energy technologies, focusing on electricity interconnectors. On Tuesday, The Jerusalem Post reported that the US had told Israel, Greece and Cyprus it would no longer support the project.

"Washington realized that this project will not yield anything," Erdogan said during a visit to Albania, noting the project's "financial inadequacy.

"

The president asserted that any such projects can only be undertaken with Turkey involved.

"If gas arrives in Europe, (it will be) only through Turkish territory. Turkey is ready to discuss the matter with Israel," Erdogan stated.

In early 2020, Greece, Cyprus, and Israel agreed to construct the EastMed pipeline to bring natural gas from Israel's Leviathan field and Cyprus' Aphrodite field to Greece, and further on to Italy and other southeastern European countries. Ankara has been very critical of the project.

Related Topics

Electricity Israel Europe Turkey Washington Visit Athens Jerusalem Ankara Albania Italy United States Cyprus Greece Tayyip Erdogan Gas 2020 Post From

Recent Stories

SAPM ask FBR to provide facilitation for startups, ..

SAPM ask FBR to provide facilitation for startups, e-Commerce

1 minute ago
 State of Emergency, Curfew to End in Almaty on Jan ..

State of Emergency, Curfew to End in Almaty on January 19 - Commandant's Office

1 minute ago
 US Imposes Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on 3 Indivi ..

US Imposes Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on 3 Individuals, 1 Entity - Treasury

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Exchange Index Down 6.5% on Tuesday, Larges ..

Moscow Exchange Index Down 6.5% on Tuesday, Largest One-Day Drop During Pandemic

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt issues advisory to parents to save thei ..

Sindh govt issues advisory to parents to save their children from Virus

4 minutes ago
 NAB, Karachi made 464 convictions in last four yea ..

NAB, Karachi made 464 convictions in last four years

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.