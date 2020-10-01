UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Slams OSCE Minsk Groups's Call For Ceasefire In Karabakh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:54 PM

Erdogan Slams OSCE Minsk Groups's Call for Ceasefire in Karabakh

Urkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that the calls for ceasefire in the Karabakh region voiced by the members of Minsk OSCE Group were unacceptable

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that the calls for ceasefire in the Karabakh region voiced by the members of Minsk OSCE Group were unacceptable.

"The Minsk Group, which includes the US, Russia, and France, has been unable to to solve the Karabakh issue for 30 years.

And today it is trying to find a way toward ceasefire amid the current negative events, and this is unacceptable. If you really want [to solve this], occupiers must leave these territories, this is the only way to find a solution," Erdogan said in an address to the Turkish parliament.

