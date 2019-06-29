UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Urges International Community To Share Turkey's Burden In Assisting Refugees

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 07:24 PM

Erdogan Urges International Community to Share Turkey's Burden in Assisting Refugees

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked the international community on Saturday to share the mounting burden of helping refugees and provide more funding toward the cause

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked the international community on Saturday to share the mounting burden of helping refugees and provide more funding toward the cause.

"We've conveyed to our interlocutors that in order for Turkey to sustain aid and relevant services to refugees, the international community should assume additional responsibility and share the burden with us," he told a press conference.

The United Nations has estimated that Turkey has spent $37 billion on helping refugees, who are mostly Syrian, Erdogan said, adding that Ankara has received only $1 billion from international aid agencies and $2.8 billion from the European Union, which originally promised $6.8 billion.

"Countries such as Jordan and Turkey are the immediate neighbors of Syria, and these two countries had to assume the burden of millions of irregular migrants all by themselves," he said.

Erdogan slammed Western nations for "failing this very fundamental test of humanity" despite criticizing other countries for human rights violations.

"The prejudices surrounding the refugees need to be eradicated once and for all, and as long as we do not produce policies based on conscience and humanity, little bodies will be washed ashore and people will keep on dying in the harsh waters of the oceans and the seas," he said.

The president compared refugee camps in Mediterranean countries to "open-air penitentiaries," calling those who take the risky journey to Europe by boat "voyagers of hope."

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Europe Turkey European Union Ankara Tayyip Erdogan All From Refugee Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Says BRICS Offers ..

6 minutes ago

MNAS from South Punjab call on Prime Minister

6 minutes ago

Govt to go tough on money laundering by plugging s ..

8 minutes ago

India World Cup 'away' shirt prompts scorn

8 minutes ago

Seoul food for Trump as Moon serves up US steak

8 minutes ago

India abandons search for eighth climber on Himala ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.