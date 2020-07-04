UrduPoint.com
Estonia Detains Panamanian Vessel After Sailors Complain About Rights Violations - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 12:06 AM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The Estonian Maritime Administration detained a vessel registered under Panama's flag after nine Philippine sailors complained to the International Transport Forum (ITF) that they were kept on the vessel for more than 16 months, the ERR broadcaster reported on Friday.

The vessel, named Pacific Seagull, arrived in Estonia on Saturday and was inspected by the ITF the following day. The inspection revealed that nine sailors from the Philippines had been aboard since February 26, 2019, and their nine-month contracts had already expired.

The sailors were promised a vacation in early 2020 but were denied the right to leave the vessel due to the coronavirus-related restrictions.

Jaanus Kuiv, the ITF inspector in Estonia, said that the Baltic country had relaxed the lockdown, and the crew was allowed to go ashore.

According to Kuiv, the owners of Pacific Seagull have violated the Maritime Labor Convention, as it is not permissible to keep sailors aboard vessels for more than 11 months. The inspector added that he had reported the situation to the owners of the vessel and the Panama Maritime Authority.

