UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Ambassadors' Meeting Held Up By Continuing Brexit Talks - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 08:26 PM

EU Ambassadors' Meeting Held Up by Continuing Brexit Talks - Reports

A meeting of EU ambassadors and commissioners was delayed on Wednesday as chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier continued Brexit talks, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) A meeting of EU ambassadors and commissioners was delayed on Wednesday as chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier continued Brexit talks, media said.

Barnier was expected to debrief EU envoys at 2 p.m. (12:00 GMT) but the meeting was delayed until 5 p.m., the Politico publication cited two unnamed EU officials as saying.

The UK government was meanwhile holding talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in a bid to secure its support of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals.

DUP leader Arlene Foster denied media reports claiming that her party had accepted Johnson's proposal on the "consent mechanism," which would give the Northern Irish legislature the right to block any form of alignment with the European Union.

The consent issue has taken center stage after months of wrangling over ways to avoid the return of customs checks on the island of Ireland. Politicians in London and Brussels are working against the clock to strike a deal before the start of a two-day EU summit on Thursday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Brussels London Ireland United Kingdom Brexit Media Government

Recent Stories

Protests Widen Rift Between Hongkongers and Mainla ..

5 minutes ago

276 UAE home-grown and international brands aggres ..

49 minutes ago

Prime Minister chairs review meeting about law, or ..

5 minutes ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University to organise bloo ..

5 minutes ago

SNGPL disconnects 20 connections over non-payment

5 minutes ago

Technical training course starts at Institute of P ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.