UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Attempt To Push No-Deal Brexit Makes Ireland 'Collateral Damage' - Irish Party

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 04:51 PM

EU Attempt to Push No-Deal Brexit Makes Ireland 'Collateral Damage' - Irish Party

The United Kingdom's arguably inevitable exit from the European Union without a deal will inflict substantial damage on the Irish economy, something Brussels is willing to tolerate in a bid to punish London and dissuade others from following suit

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The United Kingdom's arguably inevitable exit from the European Union without a deal will inflict substantial damage on the Irish economy, something Brussels is willing to tolerate in a bid to punish London and dissuade others from following suit, Ireland's right-wing National Party leader Justin Barrett told Sputnik.

According to Barrett, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been left with few options by the intransigent European Union, which has been refusing to renegotiate the withdrawal deal. A no-deal Brexit therefore seems to be Johnson's only chance to prevent his Conservative Party from disappearing altogether, according to the Irish politician.

"Whatever damage is done to Britain from a no deal Brexit ... we in Ireland will be the Primary victims of any economic fall-out from a no deal Brexit. Here it would be an absolute disaster because we are both economically dependent on Britain and the European Union, with the vast majority of our trade with the EU passing through Britain," Barrett said.

The European Union, he says, is meanwhile prepared to let London "go on that [no-deal] basis" in the hope that "it will do so much damage to the British economy that nobody else will consider that option again."

"And as far as Brussels are concerned the 32 counties of Ireland are collateral damage. They know but they don't care. The priority for them is the big game in that if Britain does leave [the EU] it leaves badly, as a warning to other countries. And if that means economic catastrophe in Ireland, and it does, they do not care," Barrett argued.

While Theresa May's government failed to renegotiate her contentious withdrawal deal with Brussels and had to ask the bloc for a Brexit delay, new Prime Minister Johnson pledges to take the country out of the European Union without "ifs and buts" by October 31.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister European Union Brussels London Ireland United Kingdom Brexit May October From Government

Recent Stories

UK Real GDP Falls 0.2% in 2nd Quarter of 2019 Amid ..

3 seconds ago

SMTA, ADB host "Istanbul Roadshow" for Contractors ..

29 seconds ago

Iran Warns of Disastrous Consequences of Israel Jo ..

30 seconds ago

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

38 minutes ago

LG minister inaugurates cleanliness drive- Mera Kh ..

32 seconds ago

Two killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.