EU Calls On Libya's Clashing Sides To End Violence After Deadly Strike On Tripoli Factory

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:34 PM

The European External Action Service (EEAS) on Tuesday called on the warring parties in Libya, following the recent airstrike on a biscuit factory in Tripoli, to immediately cease the violence and relaunch the political process under UN supervision, the EEAS spokesperson said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The European External Action Service (EEAS) on Tuesday called on the warring parties in Libya, following the recent airstrike on a biscuit factory in Tripoli, to immediately cease the violence and relaunch the political process under UN supervision, the EEAS spokesperson said in a statement.

Monday's attack killed 10 people and injured 35 others. Most casualties hailed from Egypt and other African countries, according to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.

"This, like previous similar attacks targeting civilian areas in and around Tripoli, shows the urgency of the political solution and remind us that there is no military solution to the Libyan crisis.

All parties must immediately stop the violence and return to a political process under the UN mediation," the EEAS spokesperson said.

The organization added that the European Union was ready to facilitate the work of the UN Special Representative to resume the political process in Libya.

Libya has been split between the western-based unity government and the eastern-based administration loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, whose troops have been sieging the capital since April.

The United Nations' International Organization for Migration estimated that hundreds of civilians have died in clashes in Tripoli over the past seven months. The fighting has displaced roughly 128,000 civilians, according to UN figures.

