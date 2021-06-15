UrduPoint.com
EU, Canadian Leaders Agree To Spur Multifaceted Cooperation For Global Benefit

Tue 15th June 2021 | 02:42 PM

The leaders of the European Union and Canada have agreed during a bilateral summit in Brussels to give a new impetus to cooperation in order to boost security and contribute to the prosperity of their people and the international community

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The leaders of the European Union and Canada have agreed during a bilateral summit in Brussels to give a new impetus to cooperation in order to boost security and contribute to the prosperity of their people and the international community.

The Belgian capital hosted the 18th EU-Canada summit on Monday, with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen representing the bloc and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau representing Canada.

"Almost five years after the signature of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and of the Strategic Partnership Agreement, we aim to give a new impetus to our cooperation to make us stronger and help us bring prosperity and security to our peoples," the leaders said in a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

The agenda included a variety of issues ranging from COVID-19 response to security.

Noting the increased importance of the strategic partnership between the EU and Canada "in today's challenging geopolitical environment," the leaders committed to further cooperating on combating the pandemic, driving sustainable global recovery, fighting climate, promoting international peace and security "for the benefit of Europeans, Canadians and the global community."

