EU Cancels Session On Montenegro's Integration Amid Protests Against New Law - Reports

Published December 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) A meeting of the EU-Montenegro Stabilization and Association Parliamentary Committee (SAPC) scheduled for December 14-15 in Strasbourg was canceled following the passing of a controversial law limiting presidential powers, which sparked mass protests in Podgorica, state-owned media reported on Tuesday.

The committee's co-chairman, European Parliament member Vladimir Bilcik, in a conversation with Montenegrin Assembly President Danijela Durovic canceled the upcoming SAPC meeting and the scheduled two-day visit by a Montenegrin delegation, the Radio and Television of Montenegro said.

Members of the Montenegrin Assembly, the country's parliament, and European Parliament were to discuss Montenegro's accession to the EU in the presence of representatives from the Montenegrin government, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU, and the European Commission, according to the report.

On Monday, Montenegro's parliament approved after a lengthy debate changes to the law that limits the powers of the country's president to give out a mandate to form a government to a candidate. The move sparked protests in Podgorica, with the president's supporters claiming the law was unconstitutional and vowing to continue their fight against it. Some of the protesters clashed with police forces, with tear gas being reportedly used by both sides.

By Tuesday, the situation in Podgorica had calmed down, while the US Embassy called on Montenegrin political forces to start a peaceful discussion, the Radio and Television of Montenegro said.

