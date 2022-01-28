EU Carbon Regulation Poses Challenge for Russia, But Discrimination Unacceptable- Medvedev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Carbon regulation in the EU is a challenge for Russia, and it is necessary to encourage domestic enterprises to change standards in this area, but discrimination in this matter is unacceptable, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

The official noted that European countries are trying to introduce a so-called carbon tax � a system to encourage domestic producers not to use products created with the use of carbon-based energy.

"This is a challenge for us, this is objective. We really have a large number .

.. enterprises working in this area, and we must adjust them. On the one hand, we must not allow them to be discriminated against, but on the other hand, we must create conditions when they themselves change their lives, change the standards of their activities, implement the best practices in this area," Medvedev said.

This will not happen within a year or two, the official said, adding that attempts by countries to impose their vision on climate are unacceptable.

"And if someone tries to impose this on us, then this is already an attempt to limit us, this is already an attempt to simply conduct unfair competition," he added.