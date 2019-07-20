UrduPoint.com
EU Commission Calls On Iran To Free Captured UK Tanker

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 08:20 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The European Commission urges Iran to free the UK-flagged oil tanker it seized in the Strait of Hormuz and immediately release its crew to avoid further escalation of tensions, its spokesperson said Saturday.

"We urge the immediate release of the remaining ship and its crew, and call for restraint to avoid further tensions. Freedom of navigation must be respected at all times," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Iran has impounded the UK-flagged Stena Impero with a crew of 23 on board. They are 18 Indians, three Russians, a Latvian and a Filipino. It briefly stopped a second UK-owned tanker before letting it continue its course.

"The seizure of two ships by Iranian authorities in the Strait of Hormuz is of deep concern. In an already tense situation, this development brings risks of further escalation and undermines ongoing work to find a way to resolve current tensions," the Commission warned.

The situation in the Persian Gulf and adjacent areas has deteriorated over the past couple of months as several oil tankers were hit by explosions of undetermined origin. The United States and its allies blamed Iran for the incidents, but Tehran denies involvement.

