UrduPoint.com

EU Condemns Premature Appointment Of Four Georgian Supreme Court Judges - Commission

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:59 PM

EU Condemns Premature Appointment of Four Georgian Supreme Court Judges - Commission

The European Union has condemned the decision of the Georgian parliament to appoint four supreme court judges in contradiction of the ambitious spirit of planned judicial reforms, calling such a decision premature and not in line with the recommendations of the OSCE and the Council of Europe's Venice Commission, the European Commission's lead spokesman for the external affairs, Peter Stano, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The European Union has condemned the decision of the Georgian parliament to appoint four supreme court judges in contradiction of the ambitious spirit of planned judicial reforms, calling such a decision premature and not in line with the recommendations of the OSCE and the Council of Europe's Venice Commission, the European Commission's lead spokesman for the external affairs, Peter Stano, said on Thursday.

"On Wednesday, the Parliament of Georgia appointed four Supreme Court judges for a life-long term. Such appointments, made before existing shortcomings in the nomination process were addressed, are not in line with the recommendations of the OSCE/Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and of the Council of Europe's Venice Commission," Stano said in a statement, published on the official EU website.

Stano called on Georgia to strengthen the independence, accountability, and quality of the judicial system adding that the recent appointment contradicts statements by the Georgian authorities that they are committed to the course of necessary reforms, undermining public trust in the Georgian justice system.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Europe Parliament European Union Venice Independence Lead Georgia

Recent Stories

US Imposes Sanctions on 20 People in Belarus Inclu ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 20 People in Belarus Including on Lukashenko's Son - Tre ..

1 second ago
 Incompetent PML-N loses political credibility amon ..

Incompetent PML-N loses political credibility among masses: Gill

8 seconds ago
 CDA expedites development process in sector I-11

CDA expedites development process in sector I-11

3 minutes ago
 London Imposes New Sanctions Against Minsk

London Imposes New Sanctions Against Minsk

3 minutes ago
 Qadri for expediting efforts for construction of n ..

Qadri for expediting efforts for construction of new Pakistan House in Madinah

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine Requires West's Assistance in Anti-Missile ..

Ukraine Requires West's Assistance in Anti-Missile Defense - Kuleba

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.