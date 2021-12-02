EU Condemns Premature Appointment of Four Georgian Supreme Court Judges - Commission

The European Union has condemned the decision of the Georgian parliament to appoint four supreme court judges in contradiction of the ambitious spirit of planned judicial reforms, calling such a decision premature and not in line with the recommendations of the OSCE and the Council of Europe's Venice Commission, the European Commission's lead spokesman for the external affairs, Peter Stano, said on Thursday

"On Wednesday, the Parliament of Georgia appointed four Supreme Court judges for a life-long term. Such appointments, made before existing shortcomings in the nomination process were addressed, are not in line with the recommendations of the OSCE/Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and of the Council of Europe's Venice Commission," Stano said in a statement, published on the official EU website.

Stano called on Georgia to strengthen the independence, accountability, and quality of the judicial system adding that the recent appointment contradicts statements by the Georgian authorities that they are committed to the course of necessary reforms, undermining public trust in the Georgian justice system.