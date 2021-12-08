EU Confirms JCPOA Talks in Vienna to Resume on Thursday - Mora

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The seventh round of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations will resume on Thursday in Vienna, Enrique Mora, a representative of the European Union at the nuclear talks, said on Wednesday.

"The 7th round #JCPOA talks will continue tomorrow Thursday in Vienna after consultations in and among capitals. A Joint Commission and a number of bilateral and multilateral contacts will take place," Mora tweeted.