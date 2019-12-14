UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Continues Hurting Its Own Economy By Sanctioning Russia - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

EU Continues Hurting Its Own Economy by Sanctioning Russia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The European Union shoots its own economy in the foot by extending sanctions against Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday.

"The EU continues harming its own economy," Grushko told journalists.

Earlier in the day, European Council President Charles Michel said that the bloc decided to prolong economic sanctions against Moscow for six more months. He also stressed the need to implement the Minsk agreements on settling the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

The EU imposed economic sanctions on Russia after what it considered to be Moscow's interference in Ukraine's domestic affairs. Crimea, a peninsula that Russia gave to Ukraine under Soviet rule, held a referendum in 2014 and voted by 97 percent to rejoin Russia. Russia has repeatedly stated that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law, but Ukraine never recognized its legitimacy. 

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Minsk

Recent Stories

All products in UAE markets are in compliance with ..

2 hours ago

German Police Arrest 2 Former Maple Bank Managers ..

2 hours ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari terms rumpus, destruction caused ..

2 hours ago

'Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs imperative ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, WB sign $406.6 m loan agreement for KPE ..

2 hours ago

Step afoot to develop sports activities in Balochi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.