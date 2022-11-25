UrduPoint.com

EU Fears Time Running Out To Address US Green Subsidies As Trade War Looms - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 11:17 PM

EU Fears Time Running Out to Address US Green Subsidies as Trade War Looms - Reports

EU ministers say a swift solution is needed to avert a looming trade war with the United States over its green subsidy scheme that risks siphoning off investment from Europe, news media reported Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) EU ministers say a swift solution is needed to avert a looming trade war with the United States over its green subsidy scheme that risks siphoning off investment from Europe, news media reported Friday.

The US Inflation Reduction Act will unlock $369 billion in tax credits and subsidies for US consumers and companies making green tech products in the country from January. Several EU companies have already said they would invest in the US rather than the EU, with rising energy prices at home a crucial factor to consider, the Financial Times reported.

Jozef Sikela, the Czech minister of industry and trade who chaired a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels on Friday, said they had to come up with an action plan ahead of the next EU-US Trade and Technology Council on December 5.

"What is important for us is that the US is aware of our concerns and the taskforce has to work out a solution which will be acceptable for both parties," he was quoted as saying by the British daily.

Concerns are rising in Europe that the US tax credit plan could kick off a subsidy race between the transatlantic allies at a time when they need to show unity in the face of the Ukrainian conflict. Germany and France have already suggested following US suit with an EU subsidy regime.

Related Topics

Technology Europe France Germany Brussels United States January December Media From Industry Race Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Global wildlife summit approves shark protections

Global wildlife summit approves shark protections

2 minutes ago
 At Least Three Killed in School Shootings in Brazi ..

At Least Three Killed in School Shootings in Brazil - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court orders EPD to amend rules for in ..

Lahore High Court orders EPD to amend rules for increasing penalties on smoke em ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI's popularity just outward impression: Khawaja ..

PTI's popularity just outward impression: Khawaja Asif

2 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar congratulates Anwar Ibrahim on becoming ..

Ishaq Dar congratulates Anwar Ibrahim on becoming Malaysian PM

8 minutes ago
 LG minister seeks prompt action on public complain ..

LG minister seeks prompt action on public complaints

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.