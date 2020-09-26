UrduPoint.com
EU Foreign Policy Chief Expresses Condolences To Ukraine Over Plane Crash Near Kharkiv

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has expressed condolences to Ukraine over the deadly crash of the An-26 military transport plane in the Kharkiv Region.

"Just learned about the tragic military plane crash this evening in Chuhuiv, Ukraine. My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives.

My condolences on behalf of the EU to President @ZelenskyyUa, [Foreign] Minister @DmytroKuleba and @DefenceU Minister Taran," Borrell wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

On Friday evening, the Ukrainian military transport plane An-26 crashed near the town of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv Region. According to the office of the country's prosecutor general, the incident left 25 people killed and two critically injured.

Ukrainian media reported that the plane crash was caused by engine failure.

