UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Leaders Want To Cooperate With Russia On Certain Issues - EU Summit Document

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 06:20 AM

EU Leaders Want to Cooperate With Russia on Certain Issues - EU Summit Document

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Leaders of the EU member states support the cooperation with Russia on certain issues in which the bloc is interested, the final document of the first day of the EU Summit said.

"The European Council reiterates the European Union's openness to a selective engagement with Russia in areas of EU interest," the document said.

The leaders also tasked the European Commission and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to develop specific options for such cooperation, including conditionalities and leverages.

The bloc wants to cooperate with Russia on climate change, health issues and some foreign policy matters, including the Iran nuclear deal, Syria and Libya

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Nuclear European Union Libya

Recent Stories

Humid, cloudy weather expected to continue for com ..

4 hours ago

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

6 hours ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

5 hours ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

6 hours ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

6 hours ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.