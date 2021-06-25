EU Leaders Want to Cooperate With Russia on Certain Issues - EU Summit Document

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Leaders of the EU member states support the cooperation with Russia on certain issues in which the bloc is interested, the final document of the first day of the EU Summit said.

"The European Council reiterates the European Union's openness to a selective engagement with Russia in areas of EU interest," the document said.

The leaders also tasked the European Commission and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to develop specific options for such cooperation, including conditionalities and leverages.

The bloc wants to cooperate with Russia on climate change, health issues and some foreign policy matters, including the Iran nuclear deal, Syria and Libya.