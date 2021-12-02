UrduPoint.com

EU Medicines Agency Starts Reviewing COVID-19 Vaccine Developed By French Company Valnela

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:36 PM

EU Medicines Agency Starts Reviewing COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by French Company Valnela

The Human Medicines Committee (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has begun a rolling review of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by French Vaccine Company Valnela, the agency announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The Human Medicines Committee (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has begun a rolling review of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by French Vaccine Company Valnela, the agency announced on Thursday.

"The CHMP's decision to start the rolling review is based on preliminary results from laboratory studies (non-clinical data) and early clinical studies in adults. These studies suggest that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and may help protect against the disease," the statement said.

The Valnela vaccine belongs to the group of inactivated vaccines, which contain killed virus particles and cannot cause the disease, alongside the Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines and the Russian CoviVac.

At the moment, the EU has approved and authorized for use only the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines, which are either vector or mRNA vaccines. The Valnela vaccine will undergo a rolling review, which is aimed at accelerating the assessment process. Apart from Valneva, at the rolling review stage are Sputnik V (Russia), Vero Cell (China), Vidprevtyn (France) vaccines.

