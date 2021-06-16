UrduPoint.com
EU Members Approve Return Of US Travellers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:10 PM

European Union member states have agreed to lift coronavirus travel restrictions on travellers from eight countries and territories including the United States, officials and diplomats said Wednesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :European Union member states have agreed to lift coronavirus travel restrictions on travellers from eight countries and territories including the United States, officials and diplomats said Wednesday.

The whitelist of countries and regions exempted from the travel ban will be expanded to include Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Lebanon, the United States, Taiwan, Macau and Hong Kong, they said.

More Stories From World

