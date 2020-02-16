EU Must Be Involved in Monitoring Arms Embargo on Libya - German Foreign Minister

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The European Union must be involved in monitoring the UN arms embargo on Libya, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday.

"I will be supporting the decision that focuses on the European Union making its contribution towards monitoring the arms embargo and controlling the situation and that we find the way to go about it, an approach that can supported by all the parties," Maas said in Munich.

Speaking following the meeting of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya (IFCL) in Munich, Maas warned of the consequences of violating the arms embargo without specifying particular offenders.

In a joint statement released at the launch of the IFCL, diplomats from nation-participants condemned the "deplorable" violations of the arms embargo and backed ramping up efforts in monitoring and enforcing it.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.

On January 19, the international conference on Libya took place in the German capital. Both Sarraj and Haftar were present as well, although they failed to have direct talks with each other. The sides agreed on a ceasefire and noninvolvement of third parties in the conflict.