EU, NATO Send Condolences To Turkey, Syria After Deadly Quake

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The heads of the European Union and NATO took to social media on Monday to offer their condolences and help to Turkey and Syria after a devastating earthquake rocked the region, killing hundreds.

"Deeply saddened to hear this morning about the devastating earthquake hitting parts of Türkiye and Syria... The EU stands in full solidarity with you," European Council President Charles Michael wrote on Twitter.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell likewise assured Turkey and Syria that the 27-nation bloc was "ready to help."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in turn, said that Ankara, a NATO member, had the alliance's full solidarity.

"I am in touch with (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan and (Turkish) Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and NATO Allies are mobilizing support now," Stoltenberg added in his Twitter post.

A massive 7.8 magnitude quake rocked central Turkey and northwest Syria in the early hours of Monday, collapsing homes and burying families under the rubble. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 284 people had been killed and over 2,000 injured in the country. In neighboring Syria, at least 326 died and 1,042 others were injured, according to the Syrian Health Ministry.

