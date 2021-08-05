MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) EU plans to introduce a cross-border carbon regulation pose a threat to Russia's national interests, Alexander Abelin, an aide to the Russian Security Council chief, said on Thursday.

The international climate agenda has been recently increasingly used by Western countries to protect their goods in international markets, Abelin recalled.

"For example, the EU plans provide for the introduction of a cross-border carbon regulation in the near future as a mechanism for fulfilling its obligations under the Paris Climate Agreement, which poses a threat to the national interests of the Russian Federation, since the European Union is one of its largest trading partners. US authorities are also considering the introduction of similar measures," Abelin told reporters.