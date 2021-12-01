EU Proposes To Allow Poland To Consider Asylum Applications In Simplified Manner
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:09 PM
The European Union is proposing to allow Poland, Latvia and Lithuania to consider applications for asylum at the border with Belarus under a simplified procedure, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The European Union is proposing to allow Poland, Latvia and Lithuania to consider applications for asylum at the border with Belarus under a simplified procedure, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Wednesday.
"We are presenting a proposal based on the treaty Art.78(3) that has to be adopted by the council to give these three countries enough flexibility in dealing with this unprecedented situation with more migrants coming than they are used to and in ways that they are not used to," Johansson told a press conference.