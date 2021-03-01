EU Remains Ready to Convene Informal Iran-US Meeting on JCPOA - European Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The European Union remains ready to convene consultations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the participation of Iran and the US despite Tehran's refusal, European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said on Monday.

"For us, as the coordinator of the JCPOA, what is important is to continue the engagement.

We took note of their [Iran's] announcement that they don't see the time right right now for such a meeting but the aim of the coordinator of the JCPOA of HRVP [High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell] remains to facilitate the full implementation of the JCPOA and he remains ready to convene all the participants and the US for informal consultations when the time is right," the spokesman said during a briefing.