EU Says Iran Nuclear Deal Reached 'Critical Moment'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The Iran nuclear deal is going through a critical phase, the European Union's external action service declared Friday after a meeting of stakeholders in Vienna.

The five nuclear powers plus Germany and the EU have been struggling to persuade Iran to comply after Washington quit the deal last year and reimposed crippling sanctions that were waived under it.

"This meeting takes place at a critical moment. Participants acknowledged Iran's compliance with its nuclear commitments for 14 months following the regrettable withdrawal of the United States," the press release read.

Iran has since violated a number of commitments after accusing European nations of not doing enough to shield it from the economic fallout of US sanctions.

The EU admitted that restrictions "did not allow Iran to reap the full benefits arising from sanctions lifting." To this effect, the EU welcomed the addition of Belgium, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway to the INSTEX trade mechanism that aims to bypass financial curbs.

