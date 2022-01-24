EU says not following US diplomat families' withdrawals from Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The EU is not following the US in withdrawing its diplomats' families from Ukraine, top European diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday, adding that there was no need to "dramatise" the situation while talks with Russia continue

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The EU is not following the US in withdrawing its diplomats' families from Ukraine, top European diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday, adding that there was no need to "dramatise" the situation while talks with Russia continue.

"We are not going to do the same thing because we don't know any specific reasons," Borrell said as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers which will include videolink participation by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I don't think we had to dramatise as far as the negotiations are going on -- and they are going on."