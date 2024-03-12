Open Menu

EU States Endorse Scaled-back Rules For App Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 05:46 PM

EU states endorse scaled-back rules for app workers

EU states on Monday endorsed controversial rules to cover app workers in the so-called gig economy, after weeks of wrangling over the watered-down text

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) EU states on Monday endorsed controversial rules to cover app workers in the so-called gig economy, after weeks of wrangling over the watered-down text.

A majority of countries represented by EU employment and social affairs ministers meeting in Brussels backed a deal in sufficient numbers to overcome resistance from heavyweights France and Germany.

The agreed new set of rules, which still need to be formally approved including by the European Parliament, would allow each EU country to decide its own criteria for reclassifying a gig worker as an employee.

When the European Union began work on the text in 2021, the aim was to set uniform rules that supporters hoped would improve conditions for workers for outfits such as ride-sharing group Uber by fixing norms under which they would be legally seen as employees.

EU negotiators in December agreed on the new rules. But when the time came for approval by states shortly after, France led resistance to block the text.

France's move, together with several other countries, forced negotiators back to the table and in February, they reached a new agreement. Critics slammed the amended text as watered-down.

The December text said that if a worker met two out of five criteria, the presumption would be that they were an employee.

But the text scrapped the idea of any EU-level list of criteria, leaving it up each country instead. Some argued that effectively maintained the status quo.

Belgium, which holds the rotating EU presidency, refused to give up and kept up the pressure to get the new rules over the line.

It was put on Monday's agenda of the EU ministers for a final push to reach agreement.

Belgium's efforts were not in vain.

After each state spoke briefly, a majority ended up backing the deal, including previous holdouts Estonia and Greece.

"Better working conditions for those delivering your meal at home! Ministers just approved the compromise text on the Platform Work Directive," Belgium said on X.

Germany said during the session that it would abstain while France said it would be ready to approve the compromise text after further additions.

A French negotiator told AFP that Paris wanted to be sure there would be no automatic reclassification of platform workers as employees, and wants the European Commission to include wording to that effect.

"Since there is no longer any harmonisation in the text, we would like to have guarantees on the interpretation that will be made," the French official said.

Related Topics

Parliament France European Union Germany Brussels Paris Estonia Belgium Greece February December From Agreement Uber Employment

Recent Stories

How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her ..

How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her calls?

14 minutes ago
 Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables

Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables

56 seconds ago
 Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in ..

Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in HBL PSL 9 season

1 minute ago
 Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, s ..

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 PM for a complete roadmap to enhance IT exports

PM for a complete roadmap to enhance IT exports

48 seconds ago
 President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary a ..

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges

2 hours ago
SABS University holds 3rd meeting of syndicate

SABS University holds 3rd meeting of syndicate

50 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cu ..

Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..

3 hours ago
 The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Cha ..

The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket match held in Larkana in Memory of Ayaz So ..

Cricket match held in Larkana in Memory of Ayaz Soomro

51 seconds ago
 Most markets push higher as US inflation data loom ..

Most markets push higher as US inflation data looms

53 seconds ago
 Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% in afternoon tr ..

Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% in afternoon trade

54 seconds ago

More Stories From World