EU To Allocate $65Mln In Humanitarian Aid For Vulnerable Groups In Lebanon - Commission

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 07:43 PM

The European Union will allocate 60 million euros ($65.5 million) in humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable groups of people in Lebanon, including Syrian refugees and Lebanese citizens in need, the European Commission said on Thursday

"On a visit to Lebanon today, Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic, announced ��60 million in humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable people in the country, including Syrian refugees and Lebanese people in need." the commission said in a statement.

The new package of humanitarian aid from the EU will provide food assistance, financial support, health services to Lebanon and include measures helping the country to respond to emergency situations and disasters, according to the statement, with the aid delivered through non-governmental organizations, UN agencies and other entities.

The new aid package brings EU humanitarian funding for Lebanon to around 860 million euros provided since 2011.

For the last three years, Lebanon has been caught up in a major financial and economic crisis, coming amid political and social tensions. As a result of the crisis, which has led to the almost complete paralysis of the Lebanese banking system, over 70% of the country's population are now living below the poverty line.

