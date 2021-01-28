EU to Consider Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny in Feb Again - Greek Foreign Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The European Union will in February consider again the issue of imposing sanctions against Russia over the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said.

During an interview with Dendias, a Euronews journalist said that despite calls from some EU member states, the EU foreign ministers decided not to impose new sanctions on Russian officials over the detention of Navalny. The journalist asked Dendias whether he agreed with that approach and how Europe should treat Russia at this stage.

"Well, we have agreed with the position of the huge majority of member states as expressed by [EU foreign policy chief] Josep Borrell that the EU should give a chance to Russia to reconsider," the Greek minister said as quoted by the Greek Foreign Ministry.

"And in 30 days, we are going to discuss the issue again. That's where we are," Dendias said.