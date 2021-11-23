UrduPoint.com

EU To Halt Leasing Aircraft From EU Companies For Belavia - European Council President

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:19 PM

EU to Halt Leasing Aircraft From EU Companies for Belavia - European Council President

The European Union agreed to suspend aircraft leasing to Belarusian carrier Belavia over its alleged role in the migration crisis, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The European Union agreed to suspend aircraft leasing to Belarusian carrier Belavia over its alleged role in the migration crisis, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

"The majority of the fleet of Belavia are aircraft lease from EU companies. This will be halted when the decision is taken, which is imminent," Michel told the European Parliament.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union From

Recent Stories

MBR Creative Sports Award announces names of winne ..

MBR Creative Sports Award announces names of winners of eleventh edition

4 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan constitutes commit ..

Election Commission of Pakistan constitutes committees to implement legislation ..

16 seconds ago
 Likee Platform Says Will Set Up Subsidiary in Russ ..

Likee Platform Says Will Set Up Subsidiary in Russia as Required by January 1

19 seconds ago
 NHA briefs National Assembly body regarding Farooq ..

NHA briefs National Assembly body regarding Farooqabad interchange on M-2, Lowar ..

21 seconds ago
 Biden taps US oil reserves to tame prices, buoy pr ..

Biden taps US oil reserves to tame prices, buoy presidency

23 seconds ago
 Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle

Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.