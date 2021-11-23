EU to Halt Leasing Aircraft From EU Companies for Belavia - European Council President

The European Union agreed to suspend aircraft leasing to Belarusian carrier Belavia over its alleged role in the migration crisis, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The European Union agreed to suspend aircraft leasing to Belarusian carrier Belavia over its alleged role in the migration crisis, European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday.

"The majority of the fleet of Belavia are aircraft lease from EU companies. This will be halted when the decision is taken, which is imminent," Michel told the European Parliament.