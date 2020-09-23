UrduPoint.com
EU To Present New Schengen Strategy Next Year - European Commission

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 08:34 PM

The European Union will present its new strategy for the Schengen Area next year, Margaritis Schinas, the vice-president of the European Commission, said on Wednesday

"We will present next year the strategy for the future of Schengen," Schinas said at a press conference.

The Schengen Agreement was signed in 1985 in Luxembourg.

This treaty led the creation of Europe's Schengen Area, in which internal border checks have largely been abolished. The Schengen Area currently includes Austria Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

