EU Wants More Stable, Predictable Relations With Turkey

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:26 PM

EU wants more stable, predictable relations with Turkey

BRUSSELS (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The European Union wants a "more stable and more predictable" relationship with Turkey, the head of the EU Council said, just days ahead of a meeting set to discuss Turkish ties with the bloc.

Speaking at a press conference on the year past and the one ahead, Charles Michel said Friday: "We need to work together to have that predictable relationship and we're going to use all channels." He added: "I think that the cat-and-mouse game needs to end. In October, after a very dense and strategic high-level exchange, we defined a very positive offer to Turkey, we extended our hands." In order to make progress on issues related to the economy, migration, and energy, Turkey should end "unilateral provocations, hostile statements," he said.

"Since October, things have not been very positive. Since that time, we've seen that there have been unilateral acts that have taken place, a hostile rhetoric has been expressed," said Michel.

"And after October, we made a commitment to, and in December we will talk about the way in which we envisage moving forward with the 27 member states," he said, referring to the EU leaders summit next Friday.

"We want to have more stability and more visibility with Turkey. But we see that there's not a significant positive movement with Turkey and that's an issue."Asked whether he will talk to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of next week's summit, Michel said: "As a European, I'm a man of dialogue and when we have conflicts and differences of opinion, we need to enter into dialogue. So that we can work together to manage and solve crises, conflicts unanimously. We want a more stable and more predictable relationship with Turkey.""We need to work together to have that predictable relationship and we're going to use all channels."

