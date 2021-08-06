EU Warns Afghan Rivals Power Grab Fraught With Cut of Aid - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The European Union has warned the sides in the Afghan conflict that a violent seizure of power or the reestablishment of the so-called Islamic Emirate will result in Afghanistan's international isolation and cut-off from financial assistance, an EU spokesperson told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the European External Action Service Deputy Secretary General, Enrique Mora, held a meeting with Afghan negotiation teams in Doha.

"He [Mora] reasserted that the reestablishment of an 'Islamic Emirate' or the military seizure of power will lead to the non-recognition and isolation of Afghanistan by the international community, while donors will stop providing financial support, which is wired through the government," the spokesperson said.

In order to continue to receive foreign aid, the Afghan rivals need to settle the conflict through dialgue, Mora told the negotiators in Doha, according to the spokesperson.

Mora also requested separate meetings with the Afghan delegations so as to evaluate the progress of the intra-Afghan negotiations and the situation on the ground in Afghanistan itself, the spokesperson said.

Another round of talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) took place in mid-July and has not yet led to any results.

Violence in Afghanistan has been on the rise since foreign troops began to withdraw from the country. The troop pullout was a premise of the agreement reached by the Taliban and the United States in Doha in February of last year, conditional upon the radical group ceasing violence and cutting ties with terrorist organizations.

Earlier on Thursday, the EU condemned the new spike in violence in Afghanistan and called on the sides for a ceasefire. According to Brussels, the Taliban assault contradicts their stated commitment to settle the conflict peacefully.