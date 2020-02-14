UrduPoint.com
Europe Needs Better Ties With Russia But Not At Expense Of Other Countries - Steinmeier

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Europe needs to improve relations with Russia, but not at the expense of other countries, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Friday.

"We need different, improved relations of the EU to Russia and Russia to the EU.

I say this here because it is necessary to think about future relations with Russia, but ... not at the expense of the countries and peoples of Central Europe," Steinmeier said at the opening of the 56th Munich Security Conference.

The Munich conference on February 14-16 brings together over 800 delegates, including about 150 heads of state, prime ministers and members of governments. The Russian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

