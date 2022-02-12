Europe Would Be Safer Now If West Had Not Wanted to Subdue Russia - Peskov

If West had not been obsessed by the idea to bend Russia to its will in the past, Europe would have been safer, more stable and predictable now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) If West had not been obsessed by the idea to bend Russia to its will in the past, Europe would have been safer, more stable and predictable now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Thursday marked 15 years since Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his famous speech at the Munich security conference, in which he criticized US foreign policy and the idea of a unipolar world order, spoke out against NATO expansion and deployment of US missile defense systems in Eastern Europe.

"If the West had not been in this euphoria and the euphoria of a future opportunity to subdue Russia, I think that everything could have turned out differently. And Europe � our common home � would be more stable, more predictable and safer now," Peskov said when asked if opportunities had been lost in the time that has passed since the Munich speech.

When answering the question if the time was ripe for Putin to deliver a new speech and present Russia's renewed opinions, the spokesman said that the president "actually often speaks out on these issues."

"And I think that it will not be difficult for a good political scientist, analysts to put together various statements of the president and compile a picture of his worldview," Peskov said.

The Munich Security Conference was founded in 1963 as a meeting of representatives of the defense departments of NATO member countries. Now it is an international discussion forum for politicians, diplomats, the military, businessmen, scientists, and public figures from dozens of countries. The conference is traditionally held in the Bayerischer Hof hotel in the historic center of the Bavarian capital.