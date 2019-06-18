UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Airline Group Plans To Buy 200 Boeing 737 Max Airplanes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 09:14 PM

European Airline Group Plans to Buy 200 Boeing 737 Max Airplanes

International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent of major European carriers such as Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia, plans to buy 200 Boeing Max 737 jets, becoming the first big customer since two crashes of the 737 Max 8 model grounded the entire fleet, IAG and Boeing said in a joint press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent of major European carriers such as Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia, plans to buy 200 Boeing Max 737 jets, becoming the first big customer since two crashes of the 737 Max 8 model grounded the entire fleet, IAG and Boeing said in a joint press release on Tuesday.

"We have every confidence in Boeing and expect that the aircraft will make a successful return to service in the coming months having received approval from the regulators," IAG Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh said.

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide after investigators suspected faulty Boeing system was behind the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air disasters that killed 346 passengers and crew.

IAG plans to fly a combination of the 737 MAX 8, which seats up to 178 passengers in a two-class configuration, and the larger 737 MAX 10 jet, which can accommodate as many as 230 passengers, the release explained.

IAG and Boeing signed a letter of intent at the Paris Air Show in a deal worth more than $24 billion at list prices, the release said.

The aircraft will be deployed across IAG carriers, which also include Vueling and LEVEL, the release added.

Related Topics

Paris Buy From Billion

Recent Stories

Google Users Worldwide Report Issues With Company' ..

47 seconds ago

UN Rights Office Calls for Independent Probe Into ..

50 seconds ago

Weak Tsunamis Registered in Japan After 6.8 Magnit ..

52 seconds ago

Up Pompeii! Paris men's fashion goes Roman back in ..

56 seconds ago

UN Security Council to Address Upsurge of Violence ..

19 minutes ago

US announces $250 million in military aid to Ukrai ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.