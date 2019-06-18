European Airline Group Plans to Buy 200 Boeing 737 Max Airplanes

(@FahadShabbir)

International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent of major European carriers such as Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia, plans to buy 200 Boeing Max 737 jets, becoming the first big customer since two crashes of the 737 Max 8 model grounded the entire fleet, IAG and Boeing said in a joint press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent of major European carriers such as Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia, plans to buy 200 Boeing Max 737 jets, becoming the first big customer since two crashes of the 737 Max 8 model grounded the entire fleet, IAG and Boeing said in a joint press release on Tuesday.

"We have every confidence in Boeing and expect that the aircraft will make a successful return to service in the coming months having received approval from the regulators," IAG Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh said.

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide after investigators suspected faulty Boeing system was behind the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air disasters that killed 346 passengers and crew.

IAG plans to fly a combination of the 737 MAX 8, which seats up to 178 passengers in a two-class configuration, and the larger 737 MAX 10 jet, which can accommodate as many as 230 passengers, the release explained.

IAG and Boeing signed a letter of intent at the Paris Air Show in a deal worth more than $24 billion at list prices, the release said.

The aircraft will be deployed across IAG carriers, which also include Vueling and LEVEL, the release added.