European Commission Vice President Urges Parliament To Ratify EU-UK Trade Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:46 PM

European Commission Vice President Urges Parliament to Ratify EU-UK Trade Deal

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic called on the European Parliament on Tuesday to ratify an EU-UK deal on post-Brexit trade

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic called on the European Parliament on Tuesday to ratify an EU-UK deal on post-Brexit trade.

The European Parliament held a final debate on the trade and cooperation agreement (TCA) on Tuesday. The vote outcome will be announced at 8 a.m. GMT on Wednesday.

"I hope that this debate clearly confirmed how the TCA is important for all of us and therefore I would plead for your positive vote," Sefcovic said in his closing statement.

The UK left the EU on January 31, 2020, entering a transition period that lasted until December 31 the same year. Negotiators eventually clinched an arrangement on December 24.

More Stories From World

