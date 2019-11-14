UrduPoint.com
European Countries Should Pay More For Refugees In Turkey - Trump

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) European countries should contribute more to supporting millions of refugees who live in Turkey, US President Donald Trump said Wednesday.

"I think frankly that Europe should be paying for it to a large extent. As of this moment Turkey has been paying most of it," Trump said at a joint White House press conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Erdogan, there are currently about four million refugees in Turkey and over three million of them are from Syria.

Trump said Turkey spent 40 billion Dollars on refugees, but was corrected by Erdogan as to the actual sum.

"Whatever. He spent a lot," Trump said. "Europe has contributed about three. And a lot of these people would go all throughout Europe. It would be a devastating situation for Europe."

Trump also said he had discussed the issue of funds for refugees with European leaders.

