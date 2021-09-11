European Parliament Groups Agree on Strongly-Worded Russia Report

The European Parliament political factions agreed on a report drafted by former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius on EU relations with Russia, Daniel Koster, the spokesman for the European People's Party (EPP), said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The European Parliament political factions agreed on a report drafted by former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius on EU relations with Russia, Daniel Koster, the spokesman for the European People's Party (EPP), said on Friday.

"This report set out what we would like to see as a new strategy of the European Union towards Russia. This report has already been agreed upon with other political groups and contains very strong language," Koster said.

The core of the EU strategy towards Moscow should be deterring alleged Russian threats and containing what he called interference in Brussels' affairs, the spokesman added.

Koster also mentioned that the report's supporters seek to enhance EU sanctions against Russia, using the new EU sanctions regime which facilitates the process of imposing restrictions due to human rights violations.

In July, the EU parliamentary committee on foreign affairs approved Kubilius' report on the EU strategy concerning relations with Russia. Its future will be decided at the parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg from September 13-16.