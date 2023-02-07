UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell Calls Ban On Russian Media In Europe 'Protection' Of Freedom Of Expression

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 08:08 PM

EU's Borrell Calls Ban on Russian Media in Europe 'Protection' of Freedom of Expression

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that by banning Russian media in Europe, Brussels was "protecting" freedom of expression

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that by banning Russian media in Europe, Brussels was "protecting" freedom of expression.

"We were able to impose restrictive measures... and effectively ban them (Russian media) from operating within the European Union. By doing that we are not attacking the freedom of expression, we are just protecting the freedom of expression," Borrell said at the European External Action Service (EEAS) public conference devoted to the current threats of information manipulation.

Borrell claimed it was important to continue with this policy while also learning how disinformation campaigns function, and identifying their beneficiaries and sources of distribution.

"I ask to engage in this work, in the battle against this information manipulation and foreign interference.

It is one of the battles of our times, and this battle has to be won," Borrell said.

In November 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution stating the need to counter Russian media, with Sputnik and RT named as the main threats in the document. A number of Western politicians accused Sputnik and RT of interfering in elections in the United States and France without providing any evidence to back their claims. Russian officials have dismissed the claims as unfounded.

With the onset of Russia's special military operation in February 2022, Western nations and their allies have imposed numerous sanctions against Russian entities and individuals, including media and journalists.

